CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold: ‘To see the whole country get behind England was moving’

By Louise Taylor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25J24j_0bmrJmWO00

The last place Trent Alexander-Arnold wanted to be during Euro 2020 was a beach on the Algarve but the view from Portugal proved unexpectedly enlightening. Admittedly, looking in from the outside hurt at times but the Liverpool right-back’s emotions were surprisingly mixed as he watched England progress to the final.

“I was gutted I was missing out but at the same time you’re watching your mates achieve special things for the country,” says the 22-year-old, who was named in the squad for the tournament only to withdraw after sustaining a thigh injury during the friendly against Austria. “It was tough, I’d put in a lot of hard work and I felt sorry for myself for a little bit but after a few days you get over it.

“I was getting back fit – and soaking up a bit of sun – in Portugal with the Liverpool physio and I was proud watching on, seeing the joy in people’s faces.

Related: ‘He’d go off sulking’: the story behind Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rise

“At the last World Cup I was in that bubble so you don’t really know what it’s like but when you’re outside and get to see the support for the lads first-hand it’s incredible. To see the whole country get behind them, it was moving for me.”

Many players ruled out of major tournaments in similar circumstances cannot bear to watch and isolate themselves from the action, but Alexander-Arnold is far too nuanced a character to indulge in such compartmentalisation. One of the brightest stars in Jürgen Klopp’s Anfield firmament appreciates life’s shades of grey sufficiently to suggest he has not been up to standard in an England shirt.

Accordingly, he hopes to show Gareth Southgate what he is truly capable of by adding to his 13 caps in the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra on Sunday and Poland on Wednesday. “Since I’ve come into the squad, I haven’t really been the best version of myself. I haven’t put in the performances I’ve regularly produced for my club. I expect more from myself when I play for England. Hopefully, over the next week I’ll be given an opportunity and am able to take it.

“It’s about finding the level I demand on a daily basis. I’ve just not been able to reach that bar. I had a really good game a few years back in the Nations League third-place play-off against Switzerland but I just couldn’t hit the ground running after that. My England performances have been mediocre by my standards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sanPI_0bmrJmWO00
Raheem Sterling is ‘a world-class player and a world-class person’, says Alexander-Arnold Photograph: Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

If this perfectionist streak will be welcomed by Southgate – who as a player tended to remember the small mistakes he had got away with even in the best of performances – then solving the disconnect between club and international form represents quite a challenge.

Some believe Alexander-Arnold’s passing range, game-changing attacking ability and stellar crossing would be better accommodated in midfield. Others are convinced he is destined to become one of the world’s most influential full-backs.

It leaves Southgate with a dilemma, exacerbated by the presence of three other outstanding right-backs – Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James – in the England ranks. “It’s probably one of the most overpopulated positions we’ve got,” says Alexander-Arnold.

“It’s always going to be difficult to find yourself playing regularly but I’ve had talks with the boss about things I’m doing well, things I can improve. We’ve touched on the defensive side of my game needing to be a bit more reliable and trustworthy and that’s something I need to work on.”

Deep down, does he know his best position though? “I’m a right-back,” says Alexander-Arnold firmly. “I’ve played that my whole career and haven’t really stepped out of it too much. In the big Premier League games I haven’t been thrown into midfield, so it’s tough to say if I’d be able to handle it.

Related: Southgate praises England players for ‘incredibly mature’ response to abuse

“I try to get forward, influence the game and create chances. Whether I find myself out wide or inside on the ball it doesn’t matter: I want to hurt the opposition and break them down. Only two people’s opinions can change my position and they’re the managers I play for. They’re the decision-makers; only their opinions count.”

Southgate kept him on the bench as England cantered to a 4-0 win against Hungary in Budapest during a match scarred by racism on the part of home fans, with Raheem Sterling attracting particular abuse. “I didn’t really hear anything offensive or aggressive; if things did go on, it’s up to Fifa to deal with,” says Alexander-Arnold, before switching the conversation to Hungary’s failure to cope with Sterling.

“The way Raheem’s evolved from a boy to a man has been spectacular,” he says. “He’s a role model for everyone around the country. A role model for me, definitely. Raheem’s turned himself into a world-class player and a world-class person.”

No one should doubt Alexander-Arnold’s capacity for completing similarly transformative hard yards as he chases his ambition of captaining England.

“That’s something I feel I can achieve if I work hard enough,” he says. “I’ve never really put limitations on myself, I’ve always strived to be the best version of myself. I want to win trophies with England. I want to lead the team out. I believe it’s something I’m capable of. I believe those things are achievable.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#The Nations League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Hungary
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
FIFA
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

‘Unduly lenient’ jail term for killing during sex considered for appeal

The attorney general’s office is considering whether to appeal against the jail term of four years and eight months handed to a man who choked his lover to death during sex. Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the attorney general to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence handed on Tuesday to Sam Pybus for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old.
RelationshipsThe Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
SoccerThe Guardian

World Cup roundup: Van Dijk allays injury fears after Netherlands’ 6-1 win

Virgil van Dijk gave Liverpool an injury scare after having to leave the field during the Netherlands’ 6-1 World Cup qualifier victory over Turkey. The centre-half, who missed most of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and only returned to top-flight football in August, was sent into the air by a strong challenge.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Trent Alexander-Arnold on “Disappointing” Liverpool Draw with Chelsea

One point felt like a defeat on Saturday when Liverpool failed to capitalize on both their Anfield advantage and a 10-man Chelsea. The second half of the match was 45 minutes of agony as every player pushed to get the winning goal that never came. Instead of extending their winning streak, the Reds head into the international break on the back of a deflating draw.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

From the world's best full-back to England's fourth choice, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is still looking for answers as he admits his performances for his country haven't been up to scratch and 'expects more'

Maybe it is best just to start again: Trent Alexander-Arnold meet England, England meet Trent Alexander-Arnold. Sometimes it's better to draw a line under initial clumsy attempts to form a relationship and begin afresh. It feels a little like that with Alexander-Arnold and the national team. Remember, this is a...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold's wayward first-half free-kick summed up his performance - the wait goes on for the performance that will give the Liverpool star's England career lift-off

Trent Alexander-Arnold steadied himself. Hands on hips, a couple of deep breaths then two steps back as he tried to gauge the range. You will have seen this routine during games involving Liverpool. His execution of free-kicks is outstanding, a quality that enhances his reputation as one of the best...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gareth Southgate defends his decision to start Trent Alexander-Arnold in an unfamiliar midfield role - but admits Liverpool star was 'happier' after switching to right-back

Gareth Southgate defended his decision to experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder - but accepted the Liverpool star was 'happier' after a second half switch to right-back. Alexander-Arnold started the 4-0 win against Andorra alongside Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham, but was moved to right-back after the interval having...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he found it 'difficult to get on the ball' in makeshift midfield role for England against Andorra and says he revelled in finding 'more space' when moved to right-back in the second half

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he found it 'difficult to get on the ball' during his midfield appearance for England in their 4-0 victory over Andorra on Sunday. The Liverpool right-back was deployed in a more advanced central role by Gareth Southgate in the first-half, though was moved back to defence after half-time with Chelsea's Reece James having a run around in the middle of the park.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'I found it a lot more difficult in midfield' - Alexander-Arnold on Southgate 'experiment' in England rout of Andorra

The Liverpool star admitted he struggled to adapt to a new role during the Three Lions' latest World Cup qualifier. Trent Alexander-Arnold has conceded he "found it a lot more difficult" in midfield during England's rout of Andorra, while revealing the decision to move him from his usual full-back position was an "experiment" from Gareth Southgate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy