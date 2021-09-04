CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux County, NE

Potter-Dix Sweeps Sioux County

By KCSR/KBPY Radio
News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sioux County Lady Warriors suffered their first defeat of the new season Friday to the Potter-Dix Coyotes in a three-set sweep. Potter-Dix handled Sioux County in sets of 25-22, 25-8, 25-22. The first set was a back-and forth affair with ties at seven points and several lead changes. Sioux County led early with a 3-2 margin, but the Coyotes took a 4-3 lead on a kill after two hitting errors by the Warriors. Sioux County capitalized on Coyote errors and took the lead once more at 8-7, which they extended to 16-11.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
County
Sioux County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Wallace, NENews Channel Nebraska

Potter-Dix wins ninth regular season game in-a-row with victory at Wallace

WALLACE - The Potter-Dix football team scored 20 unanswered points in the first half, including two rushing touchdowns from running back Jared Anton, and never looked back in their season-opening victory over Wallace, 41-22, on Friday afternoon at Wallace High School. Anton, ranked as the #15 returning senior in Class...
Chatham, VAGoDanRiver.com

In stout offensive performance, Tunstall sweeps cross-county rival Chatham

CHATHAM — Communication is a word that can be used in many contexts and situations. Personal and romantic relationships. The workplace. High school volleyball games. Tunstall’s volleyball team proved the later Thursday night, as the Trojans seemed to know where each other were at all times, and the result was a stout offensive performance and 3-0 sweep of cross-county rival Chatham.
Sioux County, NENews Channel Nebraska

Sioux County wins Hemingford volleyball triangular

The Sioux County Warriors opened the 2021 volleyball season with back-to-back wins at the Hemingford Triangular Saturday. Sioux County faced the Crawford Rams in their first match of the season, opening up a 7-0 lead behind two kills by Tamika Eastman, an ace serve by Kailey Klein and four errors by the Rams. After errors on both sides of the court, Britney Klein served up an ace and followed that with a tip the Rams couldn’t pick up to make it 12-3 and cruised to a 25-17 win in the first set.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Sweep Demons in Washington County Rivalry

Mid-Prairie has had Washington’s number on the volleyball court for the better part of the last decade and that trend continued on Thursday when the Golden Hawks swept away the Demons in Wellman. In front of a raucous home crowd, the Hawks had the upper hand all night with set...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Salina Post

Monarchs sweep doubleheader with Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Kansas City Monarchs (65-30) sweep past the Sioux Falls Canaries (34-60) in a doubleheader Tuesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Monarchs were on fire right off the bat with five hits in the first inning. With Ryan Grotjohn and Darnell Sweeney at first and third, Gaby Guerrero knocked a single to bring in Grotjohn for run number one.
Perkins County, NENorth Platte Telegraph

St. Pat's volleyball sweeps Perkins County in home opener

Mae Siegel led St. Pat’s with 13 kills, Jenna Kimberling had 20 digs and the Irish collected six aces as a team as they defeated Perkins County 25-8, 25-17, 25-12 in their home opener Thursday. “I thought we played good,” coach Maddy Krebs said. “I thought we played well. It...
Auglaize County, OHDaily Standard

Rangers sweep Riders in Auglaize County matchup

ST. MARYS - Looking for revenge after a sweep in the Cavalier Spikeoff nine days earlier, St. Marys held its own against New Knoxville early on, but by the second set the Rangers found a groove. The Roughriders took a 5-1 lead in the second set after a close loss...
Izard County, ARKTLO

Izard County volleyball sweeps Salem

The Izard County volleyball teams swept all three matches at home Tuesday evening against Salem. The Lady Cougars took the varsity match 3-1. Izard County won the junior girls’ match 2-0 and also took the junior girls’ “B” match.
Tift County, GAPosted by
Tifton Gazette

Lady Devils sweep Brooks County

TIFTON - Tift County's Lady Devils won their 10th volleyball match in short order Tuesday afternoon, sweeping Brooks County in three sets. The Lady Devils, who have not lost in 2021, won with scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-6. Despite the one-sided final scores, the visiting Lady Trojans had leads...
Lewis County, WVWVNews

Polar Bear soccer sweeps Lewis County, Lincoln shuts out Irish

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior boys and girls soccer teams each picked up a win over Lewis County on Thursday by a combined score of 15-0, with the Polar Bear girls team posting a 7-0 win followed by the boys team winning 8-0. In the first game of the evening at East-West Stadium, it was Kate Gribben setting the tone for the Polar Bears’ offense, assisting on four of her team’s goals, adding one herself in the process.
East Liverpool, OHMorning Journal

Rebels spike Potters

EAST LIVERPOOL — Four Crestview players had at least 13 kills as the Rebels rallied past East Liverpool, 25-14, 13-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12, Saturday. The Rebels improve to 4-0 on the season. East Liverpool moves to 2-2. Abbey Emch collected 18 kills and four blocks; Lucy Montgomery 17 kills, 26...
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Lenawee County football teams sweep Thursday

ADRIAN — It was an emotional night for the Lenawee Christian football team as it honored teammate Nathan Bowen, who died Monday after a 10-month battle with cancer. Off the field, fans honored Bowen by wearing red while the team on the field honored him by dominating Middleton-Fulton, 63-6 on Thursday.
Martin County, KYWilliamson Daily News

Belfry netters sweep Martin County and Piarist

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up wins in their first two home matches of the 2021 season recently as they defeated both Martin County and Piarist 3 sets to 0. In the win over the Lady Cardinals on Aug. 24 BHS took the win by the score of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-15.
Oakes, NDnewsdakota.com

Oakes Sweeps Sargent County in Three Straight Sets

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Oakes defeated Region 1 foe Sargent County in three straight sets, but had to avoid late second and third set surges by the Bulldogs. The first set was dominated by the Tornadoes as they got up by as many as 14 points. Oakes’ Senior Abby Cox attacked early and often and Sargent County didn’t have an answer for her as the Tornadoes won the first set 25-13. Oakes got off to a strong start in the second set, but Sargent County slowly crept back in it and gave the Tornadoes a scare. Ultimately, it was the leadership of Cox and junior Laikyn Roney along with timely kills from sophomore Lily Thorpe that kept Oakes in front to win set number two 25-21. The third set was a battle as Oakes was fighting some late-game fatigue, but head coach Katelyn Hagen kept her team in line. It was a set of runs as they went back in forth with Oakes having a run of eight straight points immediately followed by a four point Sargent County run. In the end, Oakes won four of their last five points to hold on 25-22.
Sportsyoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Cap Off Weekend With Sweep of Caldwell County

The Todd County Central Lady Rebels finished their appearance in the 2021 wReck at the Plex with a 2-2 record, including a win in the 5th place game Saturday at the SportsPlex. The Lady Rebels appeared to be hitting their stride in their final match, where they upended defending 2nd Region champion Caldwell County.
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Barton Volleyball sweeps Colby in home opener

After fourteen matches on the road to begin the season, the Barton Community College volleyball team enjoyed a home opener sweep Wednesday night in dispatching Colby Community College 25-16, 25-14, and 25-21. Barton improves to 2-0 in conference play and 10-5 overall while Colby slips to 1-2 in league and...
Christian County, KYyoursportsedge.com

Christian County Picks Up District Win in Sweep of Hoptown

After a bit of a slow start coming out of the gate, the Christian County Lady Colonels got things rolling on the volleyball court Tuesday night. The Lady Colonels took a big step towards staying in contention for the top seed in the district as they swept past Hopkinsville at Colonel Gym.

Comments / 0

Community Policy