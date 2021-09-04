Potter-Dix Sweeps Sioux County

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Oakes defeated Region 1 foe Sargent County in three straight sets, but had to avoid late second and third set surges by the Bulldogs. The first set was dominated by the Tornadoes as they got up by as many as 14 points. Oakes’ Senior Abby Cox attacked early and often and Sargent County didn’t have an answer for her as the Tornadoes won the first set 25-13. Oakes got off to a strong start in the second set, but Sargent County slowly crept back in it and gave the Tornadoes a scare. Ultimately, it was the leadership of Cox and junior Laikyn Roney along with timely kills from sophomore Lily Thorpe that kept Oakes in front to win set number two 25-21. The third set was a battle as Oakes was fighting some late-game fatigue, but head coach Katelyn Hagen kept her team in line. It was a set of runs as they went back in forth with Oakes having a run of eight straight points immediately followed by a four point Sargent County run. In the end, Oakes won four of their last five points to hold on 25-22.