Potter-Dix Sweeps Sioux County
The Sioux County Lady Warriors suffered their first defeat of the new season Friday to the Potter-Dix Coyotes in a three-set sweep. Potter-Dix handled Sioux County in sets of 25-22, 25-8, 25-22. The first set was a back-and forth affair with ties at seven points and several lead changes. Sioux County led early with a 3-2 margin, but the Coyotes took a 4-3 lead on a kill after two hitting errors by the Warriors. Sioux County capitalized on Coyote errors and took the lead once more at 8-7, which they extended to 16-11.southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
