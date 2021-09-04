CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’: Florida will see large DUI enforcement for Labor Day weekend

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyKnM_0bmrIGZt00
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’: Florida will see large DUI enforcement for Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drinking and driving in Central Florida this Labor Day weekend will be your best bet to end up behind bars.

Law enforcement agencies around Florida will be out in force, on the roads and on the water, to find impaired drivers and boaters.

Multi-jurisdictional DUI patrols will take place throughout the holiday weekend.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with local police departments and the Community Traffic Safety Team for a joint operation throughout the county.

The high-profile DUI saturation patrols, called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” will be a major focus of law enforcement this weekend.

Police said the objective of the operation is to educate the public and safely remove suspected impaired drivers and criminal traffic violators from the highways.

The most important lesson being; “Don’t drink and drive!”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
47K+
Followers
62K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Labor Day Weekend#Central Florida#Driving#Law Enforcement#Drive Sober#Dui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Overflowing toilet at Tennessee apartment leads to arrest of 3 on drug charges

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An overflowing toilet at an east Tennessee apartment led to the arrest of three people on drug charges, authorities said. Jody Dean Townson, 50, of Madisonville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Madisonville Police Department. Belinda Eileen Adams, 57, of Loudon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine; and Belinda Lynn Burton, 50, of Loudon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy