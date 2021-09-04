‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’: Florida will see large DUI enforcement for Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drinking and driving in Central Florida this Labor Day weekend will be your best bet to end up behind bars.

Law enforcement agencies around Florida will be out in force, on the roads and on the water, to find impaired drivers and boaters.

Multi-jurisdictional DUI patrols will take place throughout the holiday weekend.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with local police departments and the Community Traffic Safety Team for a joint operation throughout the county.

The high-profile DUI saturation patrols, called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” will be a major focus of law enforcement this weekend.

Police said the objective of the operation is to educate the public and safely remove suspected impaired drivers and criminal traffic violators from the highways.

The most important lesson being; “Don’t drink and drive!”

