Luis Robert is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the White Sox, BaseballPress.com reports. Robert has been sensational since returning from the IL and is batting .409 with two home runs, three doubles, seven RBIs, and 10 runs over his last 10 games. However, the White Sox have been giving him days off on a regular basis as they want to make sure he stays healthy and helps them when they most need it, the postseason.