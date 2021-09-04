CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas abortion law the latest in a pattern of restrictions from the GOP-controlled Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas — Every time the Legislature has convened over the past decade, tightening abortion restrictions has been a perennial priority for conservative lawmakers. And for the past several sessions, as Republicans have held sway in both chambers, they have largely succeeded in chipping away at abortion access, testing the boundaries of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion.

PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
Texas StateWashington Post

The federal suit against Texas’s abortion law may fail. It’s still worthwhile.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Texas on Thursday, arguing that SB8 — the so-called heartbeat statute that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — violated the Constitution and is preempted by federal law. The complaint could be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the federal response to the unusual Texas statute.
Congress & CourtsYubaNet

Appeals Court Blocks Tennessee Abortion Bans

Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit blocked a Tennessee ban on abortion starting at approximately six weeks into pregnancy. The court also blocked a ban on abortion based on certain reasons for seeking care, such as a fetal Down syndrome diagnosis or the potential for such a diagnosis. This “reason ban” has been in effect since November 2020, following a panel ruling from the Sixth Circuit that allowed the law to take effect. The six-week abortion ban was previously blocked by a lower court.
Texas StateDerrick

Texas abortion ban sends women out of state, draining aid funds

Nonprofits that aid women seeking abortions plan to steer more of their funds to sending women out of state to get the procedure in the face of new Republican restrictions across the South, but the list of destinations is shrinking. The added time and expense will drain resources from the...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law reveals the limits of our constitutional rights

Most Americans take it for granted that if our constitutional rights are ever violated — whether by local officials, by our state or by the federal government — we’d be entitled to some form of redress. Local law enforcement officers unlawfully stop and search our car? We should be able...
Texas Statefox10phoenix.com

Justice Department files lawsuit against Texas over abortion law

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution." The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid, "to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated."
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Maneuvering Around the Court: Stanford’s Civil Procedure Expert Diego Zambrano on the Texas Abortion Law

A new Texas law, known as SB8, seeks to bar abortions in the state starting at six weeks of pregnancy. Instead of relying on government enforcement, the law empowers anyone to bring a claim against an abortion provider (or anyone who “aids and abets”) for a statutory penalty of at least $10,000. The law also adopts labyrinthine procedures to avoid federal constitutional review. For instance, to challenge the constitutionality of a statute, plaintiffs typically sue the government officials in charge of enforcing the law. By deputizing private enforcers, however, Texas seeks to avoid this method of judicial review.
Indiana Statebloomberglaw.com

Indiana Can Enforce Abortion Law After Court Lifts Block (1)

Indiana can enforce a set of laws that narrow access to abortion in the state after a federal appeals court overturned an injunction against the restrictions on Wednesday. A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana challenged a law requiring that abortion-inducing drugs be dispensed only by physicians, as well as measures requiring in-person counseling and examinations, second-trimester hospitalization, and a ban on telemedicine.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law should be fought at state court level

Texas has enacted the nation’s strictest abortion law, which flies in the face of almost half a century of Supreme Court precedent. A federal trial court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court all allowed this law to go into effect and, hence, functionally overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. With one caveat, it is now open season for states to assume we live in a post-Roe world.
Presidential Electionsandiegouniontribune.com

Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law

TYLER, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions in the booming state, after Democrats spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP’s eroding dominance. Abbott signed the sweeping changes during...
Texas StatePosted by
NJ.com

Texas abortion law will backfire on GOP | Letters

Republicans, watch out what you wish for. You got your law outlawing abortion in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy. This law encourages anyone in the country to sue anyone — even an Uber driver who takes a woman to a clinic — who helps a woman get an abortion. Whoever files a successful suit will get a minimum of $10,000.
Texas StateSlate

At Least Seven GOP-Controlled States Look to Mimic Texas Anti-Abortion Law

Shortly after Texas adopted its extreme, unprecedented ban on abortion, Republican leaders in at least seven states states are looking into how they could follow its lead. Republican officials in Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, and South Dakota have already suggested they’re going to do what they can to copy the Texas legislation while Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Ohio are expected to do the same, according to the Washington Post. Others are likely to join the list shortly. All in all, as many as a quarter of all states are expected to introduce legislation that follows the Texas example, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports reproductive rights.
Texas StateRecorder

Seeing danger, some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law

RICHMOND, Va. — Almost instantly after most abortions were banned in Texas, Democrats were decrying the new law as unconstitutional, an assault on women’s health that must be challenged. But the reaction from many Republicans on the other side hasn’t been nearly as emphatic. Though some in the GOP are...

