The Texas Rangers maintain an actual winning streak and head into the off day on Thursday with an 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kohei Arihara got his pitches in, something the Rangers were intent on having happen, to the point of allowing him to bat with the bases loaded and two outs rather than summoning a pinch hitter, as would be done if winning the game was first and foremost. The Rangers took the lead in the top of the fourth, added insurance runs as the game went on, and then had Demarcus Evans give us a bit of a scare in the ninth before Joe Barlow came in for a one out save.