Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

The Hollywood Reporter reports a “Teddy Ruxpin” movie is in the works with DJ2 Entertainment, the same company behind the recent “Sonic the Hedgehog” film. The talking teddy bear that was popular in the 1980s (and featured a cassette tape in his back) will return to the spotlight in a live-action/animation hybrid film, though it’s unclear if the characters will be modernized. “I’m no hunter, but I’ve been tracking this bear for at least seven years. It’s no exaggeration to say that the time I spent enraptured by the stories Teddy Rux told me is a large part of why I chose a career in entertainment. So, thanks Teddy — and, of course, thanks, mom,” DJ2 CEO Dmitri M. Johnson said. Meanwhile, SlashFilm reports Teddy Ruxpin creator Ken Forsse, who died in 2014 and also worked with Disney, is being revisited with a 2022 documentary called “Ken Forsee: Come Dream With Me.”