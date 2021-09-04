CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal spokeswoman...

