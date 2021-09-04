Online-only letter to the editor: Engen will continue making progress
I’m writing to personally support the re-election of Missoula Mayor John Engen. As a labor leader and former journalist, I’ve known Engen for a long time. He’s a friend and supporter of working folks and organized labor, and has a strong record of good-faith bargaining with the city of Missoula’s unions and of bringing the right people to the table to create high-paying union jobs in this thriving community.missoulian.com
