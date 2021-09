BOSTON -- Alex Verdugo, Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vázquez are out of the lineup for the Red Sox as they try to avoid a three-game sweep Wednesday night against the Rays. Kiké Hernández is in center field, Danny Santana is in left field and Kevin Plawecki is catching righty Nathan Eovaldi. Jose Iglesias is the starting shortstop; Bobby Dalbec is hitting fifth for just the second time in his big-league career.