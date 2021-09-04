Four Akron police officers injured in vehicle accident

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Four on-duty Akron police officers were injured early this morning when a car crashed into their marked cruisers. Just before 3 a.m., two police cruisers were on the scene of a disabled vehicle. Officers were in the process of towing it when a Hyundai Sonata, traveling westbound on E. Archwood Avenue, slammed into the back of one of the police cruisers forcing the first cruiser to hit the second cruiser parked in front of it, according to a release from Akron police.