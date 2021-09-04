Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Fremont, southwestern El Paso and north central Pueblo Counties through 400 PM MDT At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Penrose, or 19 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Fremont, southwestern El Paso and north central Pueblo Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH