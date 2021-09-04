Watch: Awkward Sideline Moment During Alabama vs. Miami
The Miami Hurricanes didn’t do much right against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Even their celebrations were premature. Alabama looked like the Alabama we’ve grown accustomed to during Saturday’s primetime afternoon showdown. New starting quarterback Bryce Young was terrific and completed 19 of his 27 attempts for 201 yards and three touchdown – in the first half alone. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 27-0 lead, as a result.thespun.com
Comments / 6