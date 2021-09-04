Getting Warmer into Labor Day; Dry For a While – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, September 4

Finally: we get a break from the the high heat, humidity, and rain. It's also happening for the start of the weekend!. High pressure building in from the Great Lakes region is sending in cooler, seasonably mild air down from Canada into the Susquehanna Valley. Skies clear out near sunset and stay clear overnight. Lows will be cooler, down into the lower to mid 50s. If we drop below 54º at HIA, that's will be a first since June 23!