Don't worry - we will complete bulk pickup on Monday

Leave damaged furniture, carpeting or other items outside your house before 7 AM on Saturday. No appointment necessary. In an effort to assist residents with storm clean up, our Sanitation Department will be doing a special bulk item collection this Saturday, September 4th. Residents who have damaged furniture, carpeting or other miscellaneous items can place the debris to the curb before 7:00 am on Saturday morning for collection. No appointment is needed for pickup this Saturday. Please be advised that this pickup DOES NOT include construction debris such as sheetrock, insulation, tiles, etc. If you have construction debris that needs to be disposed of, please contact a licensed private transfer station or processing facility. A list of facilities in the Westchester area can be found here: https://www.westchestergov.com/swc/licensed-private-transfer-stations-and-processing-facilities.