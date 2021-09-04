CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't worry - we will complete bulk pickup on Monday

greenburghny.com
 8 days ago

An overwhelming amount of flood damaged bulk items was picked up today. But, we didn't get to everyone. Will be back on Monday trying to complete what we didn't finish. Trying to get info --will FEMA provide reimbursement for losses?. Yesterday, I sent out a robo call advising residents that...

www.greenburghny.com

Economygreenburghny.com

FEMA reimbursement process for homeowners/businesses

Hope this info is helpful and that you get reimbursed for your losses. E mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com if you have any difficulties. Storm Damage - FEMA Reimbursement Process & Cleaning (Homeowners & Business Owners Look Inside!) Disaster Relief. If you are a homeowner or business owner that sustained un-insurable...
Environmentgreenburghny.com

TDYCC CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE!

Unfortunately, last week’s storm brought over a foot of water into the TDYCC Facility and Natatorium causing extensive damage. Unfortunately, last week’s storm brought over a foot of water into the TDYCC Facility and Natatorium causing extensive damage. Our building maintenance crews have been working diligently to begin the cleanup process. With the great support of our State and County Leaders, Greenburgh Town Board, Department of Public Works and FEMA- we are committed to getting the Department of Community Resources up and running stronger than ever before.
Yonkers, NYyonkerstimes.com

Don’t Worry, Sprain Lake Will Refill Once Again-Update

Over the summer, we received the following letter from Nicholas. “I was just fishing in the Sprain Reservoir and the water level was significantly lower then it was the last time I fished there which was about 8 weeks ago. The water level is getting lower and Elm Trees are over six feet tall. I’d like to point out that these trees are where 8 to 12 feet of water should be 20 to 25 yards from where the old shore line used to be.
Environmentsouthorange.org

Curbside Bulk Pickup Scheduled for this Saturday, September 11

Place damaged items from the storm curbside by Friday night. The hauler will be arriving early Saturday morning. Items not collected on Saturday, September 11 will be collected on Sunday, September 12. South Orange Neighbors,. Thank you for your patience as we work through the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida.
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Town Assesses Ida Damage, Adds Bulk Pickups For Debris

Township officials have added bulk pickups for Friday, Saturday and Monday to pick up debris and damage from Hurricane Ida. They did not say which areas of town would be picked up when, so bring everything to the curb as soon as you can. Wednesday night’s torrential downpour caused the...
Health Servicespncguam.com

Emergency 911 wireless and landline services having issues

911 wireless and landline services are currently experiencing intermittent issues. If anyone in the public is in need of Emergency Services (Fire, EMS and/or Police) please proceed to the nearest Fire Station or Police Precinct. Callers are still able to call 911. However, if callers get a busy signal, they...
Politicsgreenburghny.com

last day tomorrow -non appointment bulk pickup

If you have flood related debris that have to be picked up and you don't want to make an appointment, the debris must be left in front of your curb by tomorrow at 7 AM. After Friday appointments must be made. The Town of Greenburgh Bureau of Sanitation is still...
Dearborn, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Sareini asks council to extend free bulk flood debris pickup

DEARBORN – City Councilman Michael Sareini asked council members to meet in special session before the Sept. 14 council meeting to extend free bulk pickup of flood-related debris, including drywall. Sareini proposed that the city provide free pickup of bulk items related to flooding through the end of September. Free...
Environmentgreenburghny.com

SPECIAL BULK PICKUP FOR STORM DEBRI TOMORROW (Sat)

Leave damaged furniture, carpeting or other items outside your house before 7 AM on Saturday. No appointment necessary. In an effort to assist residents with storm clean up, our Sanitation Department will be doing a special bulk item collection this Saturday, September 4th. Residents who have damaged furniture, carpeting or other miscellaneous items can place the debris to the curb before 7:00 am on Saturday morning for collection. No appointment is needed for pickup this Saturday. Please be advised that this pickup DOES NOT include construction debris such as sheetrock, insulation, tiles, etc. If you have construction debris that needs to be disposed of, please contact a licensed private transfer station or processing facility. A list of facilities in the Westchester area can be found here: https://www.westchestergov.com/swc/licensed-private-transfer-stations-and-processing-facilities.
West Haven, CTcityofwesthaven.com

Bulk trash pickup is Sept. 13-17; e-waste drop-off is Sept. 18

WEST HAVEN, Sept. 2, 2021 — The final bulk trash pickup week of 2021 is Monday through Friday, Sept. 13-17. West Haven residents are reminded to separate metals, recyclables and regular trash from bulk trash and put them out no more than 24 hours before pickup. Violations carry a $100 fine per daily offense, Public Works Commissioner Tom J. McCarthy said.

