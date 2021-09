This week’s In Depth is with Limestone Head Baseball Coach Brett Harker. A former CofC star and pro pitcher, Harker has one of the more compelling stories we’ve done in this series. In just the past 18 months, he was the Head Coach at Furman when the program got cut at the outset of the pandemic. He then jumps on Hillcrest’s baseball staff last season, his alma mater, and helps them to their first state championship in the program's history. Shortly after, he gets the head coach job at Limestone.