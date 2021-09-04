CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Piece Drops Curious Teaser About Sanji's Fiery Powers

By Nick Valdez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece has dropped a curious teaser about Sanji's fiery powers with the newest chapter of the series! The Wano Country arc has been getting bigger and bigger because while it might currently be in the climax of the war on Onigashima, each new chapter of the series has been dropping smaller hints and teases that could shake up the foundation of the series as a whole. This is especially true for the newest chapter of the series as fans have gotten some curious teases about the true nature of Sanji's fiery kicking abilities.

