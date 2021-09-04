One Piece Drops Curious Teaser About Sanji's Fiery Powers

One Piece has done what many thought would be impossible this year, wherein the manga created by Eiichiro Oda has managed to outsell DC Comics' Batman when it comes to overall book sales, but it seems as if the Straw Hat Pirates will be making an appearance in the DC Comic Universe with the upcoming series, Aquaman: The Becoming. While there has never been an official crossover between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Justice League, the world of Aquaman and Atlantis seems like the perfect place for Luffy and his crew to make an appearance.