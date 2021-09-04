Tulane’s Gallant Effort Falls Short in Oklahoma

Saturday was a day unlike any other for the Tulane football team. A weeklong endeavor of impromptu road practices culminated in a football game; one that the Green Wave didn’t know a week ago they’d even get to play. While Hurricane Ida tore through the state of Louisiana, the gridiron was the furthest thing from the minds of most but on Saturday, finally, the players could turn their attention to football. As they took the field before a raucous crowd in Norman, OK one thing was clear; wherever this team played they were welcome with open arms.