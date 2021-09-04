CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Death of Levine Cava’s father a sad reminder that masks, vaccines are ‘acts of kindness’ | Editorial

By Editorials
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCondolences are in order for Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, whose father, Paul Levine, died Thursday at 87. What took his life is tragically familiar at this point: Levine Cava announced that her father died of complications from COVID-19. Less typical, however, is that she says he was fully vaccinated. Generally, the delta variant that is spreading through the region, the state — the country — has made far fewer vaccinated people severely ill, striking — and killing — instead younger, mostly unvaccinated residents.

