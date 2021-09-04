CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

The Habs didn’t match the Hurricanes’ offer sheet. What it means for Jesperi Kotkaniemi

By ORDER REPRINT
CharlotteObserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesperi Kotkaniemi will play for the Carolina Hurricanes, it’s now official. The question: where will he play for the Hurricanes?. The Montreal Canadiens, after taking a full seven days to reach a decision, said Saturday they would not match the Hurricanes’ offer sheet tendered Aug. 28 to the Kotkaniemi, a restricted free agent. The Canadiens, by not matching the offer to the center, received a first-round and third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from Carolina.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Derek Stepan
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Person
Don Waddell
Person
Dustin Penner
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Vincent Trocheck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#The Montreal Canadiens#Nhl Draft#The Edmonton Oilers#The Anaheim Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Islanders, Maple Leafs, Senators, Hurricanes…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Luke Fox of Sportsnet took a look at some of the more interesting names still available on the free agent market. He offers updates on a handful of players and provides the latest information he has about their respective statuses. Meanwhile, there is some news regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, the Ottawa Senators extending their GM, and Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon talks about the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Wild, Penguins, Islanders, Sabres, Canucks…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports have surfaced that Ilya Mikheyev had requested a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs, one the team isn’t willing to accommodate. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are hiring Mikko Koivu in an executive role. Zach Parise is officially a member of the New York Islanders and there are updates on Jack Eichel trade talks, plus Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes contract negotiations. Finally, is Tyler Bozak headed to the Pittsburgh Penguins?
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Should Trade Mikheyev and Offer PTOs

The Toronto Maple Leafs would be wise to trade Ilya Mikheyev as soon as possible. Toronto is overflowing with forwards, the team has no shortage of speedy wingers, and they need help in other areas. Also, he was not very good very last season. The money saved on his contract would go along with offering PTOs.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Ottawa Senators Sign GM Pierre Dorion to Two-year Extension

The architect of the Senators rebuild will be staying in Ottawa through the 2024-25 season. The Senators came to an agreement with General Manager Pierre Dorion that will keep him with the team for the foreseeable future. It’s only fair to let Dorion finish off this rebuild that he started, with all the pieces seemingly in place to set this team up for the future, it’s now up to him to assemble a consistent playoff performer on the pro-side.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs 2021-22 Season Preview: Forward Lines Projections

Training camp is right around the corner and once again expectations are high for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team is stocked up on forwards and head coach Sheldon Keefe has a lot of options to figure out who will be his 12 guys going over the boards on opening night. There are lots of questions heading into the season. Of course, the core four will be there, but will they still be matched the same way? What will Keefe do with his new players?
NHLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: Arizona Coyotes

Are you ready, NHL fans? We’re back to the 82-game regular-season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly-flopping into an empty swimming pool.
NHLfantraxhq.com

2021-2022 FANTASY DEFENSEMEN RANKINGS

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Defensemen in fantasy hockey can be tricky to evaluate. There are a select few that can be counted on to rack up even-strength and powerplay points, but often the success of your fantasy team comes from those defensemen who block shots, rack up the hits and help out those unsexy fantasy categories. Chase the points or not, that is the question?! We have put 4 of our fantasy experts together; Jesse, Victor, Brennan, and yours truly and compiled our pre-season fantasy rankings for defensemen.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

5 Forgotten Flyers Goalies

During this millennium, the Philadelphia Flyers have become a goaltender’s graveyard. Since Ron Hextall’s retirement after the 1998-99 season, the Flyers have gone through a bizarre and fairly unlucky shuffle of goaltenders with their fair share of drama. However, the narrative is oversimplified. The franchise’s success in the decade leading up to their appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2010 was made possible by short-lived success from five “flash in the pan” goaltenders who never sustained a high level of play for an extended period and failed to provide stability in the Flyers’ crease.
NHLchatsports.com

Ryan Lindgren emerging as a star from Rangers trade of Rick Nash

On February 25, 2018 Rick Nash was traded to the Boston Bruins. In exchange, the Rangers received Ryan Lindgren, Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, a 1st rd pick in 2018, and a 7th rd pick in 2019 from Boston. Ryan Spooner was moved in a one for one deal to land...
NHLYardbarker

5 Stars Prospects Who Could See NHL Playing Time This Season

The Dallas Stars 2021-22 season will guide the franchise on future decisions. While still considered a “win-now” team, management has elected to give consistent ice time to younger players. Head coach Rick Bowness isn’t afraid to move players around the lineup if a line has trouble producing points. Winger Jason Robertson saw his average ice time increase from around 12 minutes at the beginning of last season to about 18 by its end. Not every player to come out of the minors will be a 40-point scorer, but the Stars are embracing the young talent that can produce. The five players listed in this article are players that are on the radar of the coaching staff and have a chance to crack the lineup in 2021-22.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Development Camp, Subban & the Atlantic

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share the good news: Maple Leafs’ hockey has started today. Second, I’ll comment about a rumor that the team has a “luke warm” interest in P.K. Subban. Third, I’ll ask a quick critical question about how competitive the Atlantic Division really will be.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Free Agent Profile: Devan Dubnyk

Here is a snapshot of the free agent market at the goalie position: Tuukka Rask, who is committed to the Boston Bruins, Devan Dubnyk, Curtis McElhinney, who is older, played less, and performed worse than Dubnyk last season, Cory Schneider, who is also older than Dubnyk and didn’t play an NHL game last season, and a scattering of young goalies that did not receive qualifying offers and have a handful of NHL appearance between them. In short, the UFA goalie market is essentially just Dubnyk.
NHLoilersnation.com

WWYDW: Predicting The 2021-22 NHL Awards

Last week, we took a look at how the teams in the Pacific Division did last season and looked ahead at what to expect in 2021-22. Sticking with the theme of predictions, this week’s What Would You Do Wednesday will be about predicting next seasons’ award winners. The Hart Trophy.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Subban Rumours Could Lead to Rielly Departure

Once again, trade rumours are swirling around the Toronto Maple Leafs and P.K. Subban. I find this one hard to ignore due to one simple fact: the team has not extended Morgan Rielly. Make no mistake, Rielly’s departure is happening. If he is not traded, he will become a free agent next summer, and he’ll get paid far more than Toronto can afford. Acquiring Subban could fill the void left by Rielly. Also, a deal with the New Jersey Devils could be the answer to a few problems.
NHLmarkerzone.com

SERGACHEV BACKTRACKS ON CRITICISM OF KHL, SAYS HE'D LIKE TO PLAY THERE SOME DAY

Mikhail Sergachev caused a bit of a stir in his home country of Russia last month after rating the KHL a three out of 10, while saying the NHL is 10 out of 10. The KHL is, of course, the most popular league in Russia and second in terms of talent to the NHL everywhere else in the world. Sergachev is currently in Russia with the Stanley Cup, and he did an interview where he backtracked on his earlier comments.
NHLAnniston Star

Gordo on the NHL: Canadiens improve with Dvorak, Coyotes keep getting worse

As practical jokes go, the Carolina Hurricanes pulled a great one the Montreal Canadiens. They swiped forward prospect Jesperi Jotkaniemi with a $6.1 million sheet that the Canadiens would have been stupid to match. They got payback to the Canadiens for extending an ill-advised offer sheet to Sebastian Aho, which the Hurricanes matched.
NHLchatsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Don’t Need to Trade for Jakob Chychrun

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 14: Jakob Chychrun #6 of the Arizona Coyotes passes the puck during the third period of the NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena on January 14, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Sharks 6-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Christian Dvorak: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Newest Acquisition

The Montreal Canadiens may have lost one of their top young players and a potential top-six centre after declining to match the $6.1 million offer sheet tendered to Jesperi Kotkaniemi by the Carolina Hurricanes, but they used their compensation to trade for a player who is better suited to fill that role now and for the foreseeable future. Here are a few cool things to know about Christian Dvorak, Montreal’s newest acquisition.
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens’ Must-Watch Players in Training Camp

There will be many Montreal Canadiens storylines worth following this season, yet, training camp will lay the foundation for what the season might become. Veterans usually use this time to regain their timing and chemistry with other players; however, this season is an important one for the Canadiens. Coming off of a Stanley Cup Final appearance brings high expectations. As the league returns to its regular division alignment, the Habs are now in arguably the strongest division in the NHL, the Atlantic Division.
NHLtheScore

Burke wanted to offer sheet Kessel before trading for him as Leafs GM

Given his history, it might seem like Brian Burke isn't a fan of offer sheets. However, he says that's not the case. The Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations said Tuesday he sought to file an offer sheet for then-Boston Bruins forward Phil Kessel when he was the Toronto Maple Leafs general manager.

Comments / 0

Community Policy