As a long-time Destiny 2 fan, it's a fantastic sight to see so many returning players and newcomers join the fray thanks to Season of the Lost and the upcoming Witch Queen expansion. While Destiny has always had a story, it truly feels like the Forsaken DLC kicked off a new wave of inspiration from the team. The studio over at Bungie continued that flow with Shadowkeep and the current expansion, Beyond Light. From there, the seasonal content hit a crescendo that is nothing short of inspiring, especially so with Season of the Chosen and Splicer.