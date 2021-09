The decision to readmit nine of the Super League rebels to the European Club Association has been defended by its chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi, who said: “We have to trust them.”Representatives from three of those clubs – including Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy – were elected to the ECA board on Tuesday just five months after their involvement in the plans for the breakaway league which would have torn apart the fabric of existing domestic and European competition.Al Khelaifi, who describes the breakaway as “the not-so-Super League”, said it was important to re-engage with the clubs who had demonstrated a willingness...