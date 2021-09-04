CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma's ban on school mask mandates is on hold. Here's what you need to know

By Jennifer Palmer
alvareviewcourier.com
 6 days ago

Oklahoma’s law preventing schools from mandating masks is temporarily on hold due to a judge’s ruling Wednesday morning, Sept. 1. That means school districts can move forward with a mask requirement on school campuses potentially by early this week, as long as the mandate gives parents the ability to opt out. Some districts, like Oklahoma City Public Schools and Santa Fe South charter school, already require masks with an opt-out provision where parents can fill out a form to request an exemption for their child to attend school without a mask for a personal, religious or medical reason.

