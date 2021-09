We have just finished a weekend that honors the worker or laborer. I bet some did more work in that weekend than they do during the week. Some may need a day off to recover from the long weekend. I believe that we can learn a couple lessons, maybe more, from these two verses: “The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore, pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest” (Matthew 9:37,38, HCSB).