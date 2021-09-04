CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Wake Remaster Leaks Prior to Reported Announcement

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks as though a remastered iteration of Alan Wake, which is Remedy Entertainment's action-adventure title which first launched back in 2010, is soon going to be releasing. Although Remedy has yet to confirm outright that this leaked remaster is legitimate, additional reporting that has come about in the aftermath of this leak has suggested that the new port is very much real and is set to release in the near future.

The Unanswered Mystery Is What Stays With Us The Longest. For over a year now, rumours and mystery have surrounded the future of the Alan Wake franchise. First released all the way back in 2010, Alan Wake follows the titular character, an author, as he tries to uncover the mystery of his wife’s disappearance. Although the game has earned itself a cult following over the years, for a long time it’s looked like we would never get a follow-up to that cliffhanger ending.However, hopes for a revival of the franchise are now paying off, as Remedy Entertainment’s Creative Director Sam Lake has officially announced that Alan Wake Remastered is not only in development, but almost ready to launch.

