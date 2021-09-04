CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This isn’t the same Kentucky.’ Wan’Dale Robinson delivers the goods in homecoming.

By Josh Moore
Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Wan’Dale Robinson weren’t already satisfied with his decision to leave Lincoln, Neb., for Lexington before Saturday, he certainly had to be after it. Robinson reeled in just five catches in his UK debut, but he turned them into a career-high 125 yards in Kentucky’s 45-10 season-opening win over Louisiana Monroe. Two of those grabs ended in touchdowns, equaling his season total from a year ago at Nebraska. He never even had to line up once in the backfield, a task asked frequently of him when he was playing for the Cornhuskers.

