Scripps Presents Announces Fall 2021 Season
Scripps Presents has announced its programming for the fall 2021 season, which will center the diverse experiences of the Scripps College and surrounding Los Angeles-area communities. Guests include Minor Feelings author Cathy Park Hong, journalist Kat Chow and writer Rebecca Solnit. Scripps College faculty Martha Gonzalez, lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning band Quetzal and associate professor of Chicanx Latinx studies; Hao Huang, Bessie and Cecil Frankel Chair in Music and host of the revelatory podcast Blood on Gold Mountain, in special collaboration with Assistant Professor of Dance Kevin Williamson; and Suchi Branfman, senior lecturer in dance and prison abolitionist, will also join this season’s slate of programming.www.scrippscollege.edu
Comments / 0