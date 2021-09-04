Why the LA Rams trade for Sony Michel is hotter than you may think

49ers GM John Lynch said they are excited about WR Jalen Hurd‘s potential for the 2021 season after dealing with knee tendonitis last year. “We’re excited about him. I mean, we’re holding on,” Lynch said, via ProFootballTalk. “He hasn’t played in the first couple of years, but for good reason. He’s had legitimate injuries. But he’s been out there. We’ve had two really hard practices. And he’s done a great job in them. And it would be a really good thing for our team if he could be out there. So we’re pulling for him, and he’s put in the work, and hopefully he’s there, because he makes us a better team, if he is.”