Why the LA Rams trade for Sony Michel is hotter than you may think

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the mindset broadcast by the LA Rams organization that has dictated the running back by the committee concept was too firmly entrenched based on the LA Rams‘ available talent. After all, from the moment that second-year running back, Cam Akers, was lost to the season, we’d heard a consistent, if not constant, reassurance that the Rams remaining running backs would be enough. That happened when the Rams fell to five running backs. Then at four running backs. And as the team moved to trade for a veteran rusher, we had to believe that even three running backs were enough.

