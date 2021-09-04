CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama football: What’s the latest on Jahleel Billingsley?

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the latest on Alabama tight end/wide receiver Jahleel Billingsley during Saturday’s game against Miami. The Alabama Crimson Tide began their CFP National Championship defense on Saturday afternoon when they faced the Miami Hurricanes. With Alabama fans understandably hyped for the start of another season with championship aspirations, many were wondering what the status was for tight end/wide receiver Jahleel Billingsley.

fansided.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#American Football#Alabama Com#Fansided#College Football Playoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
Alabama State247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit projects Alabama QB Bryce Young, OC Bill O'Brien's impact against Miami

College football's Week 1 slate includes several intriguing matchups, including defending national champion Alabama's showdown vs. nationally-ranked Miami in Atlanta. ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit is anxious to see the starting debut of Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and first-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien along with any changes Alabama may encounter offensively.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, per Nick Saban

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, according to coach Nick Saban. That decision was revealed on Monday, roughly 24 hours after the news broke that Robinson had been arrested for a DUI. Here’s what Saban told reporters about the situation during his weekly press conference:. “Q. Robinson is...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Steve Spurrier says Florida will upset Alabama this season

He has not been the head coach of the Florida Gators since 2001, but Steve Spurrier wants the smoke when it comes to Alabama. During his 11 seasons with the Gators (1990-01), he faced the Crimson Tide nine times. Spurrier was 6-3 against Alabama; however, the Tide defeated him twice in 1999. Dan Mullen has not fared well against Nick Saban. He struggled against him at Mississippi State and lost to him last year at Florida. The Gators came up short in the SEC Championship Game versus Saban.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Had 1 Favorite Moment In Saturday’s Win

Nick Saban rarely, if ever, takes time during his post-game press conferences to praise one of his players. But he couldn’t help but compliment one of his running backs on Saturday evening. The Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. Bryce Young played like...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Reaction To Beating Miami Goes Viral

Believe it or not, Nick Saban actually cracked a smile following Alabama’s statement win over Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had no problem replacing the immense talent they lost from last year’s championship team. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. had 60 yards on the ground. Trey Sanders chipped in 41 rushing yards and a score. Oh, and Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams looked the part with four catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Alabama StateTideSports.com

Rant or not, Nick Saban knows rat poison when he sees it, and the Alabama football coach is always on guard | Hurt

Sometimes you have to wait for a storm to pass, check around for damage and then carry on. Nick Saban certainly stormed after Saturday’s Alabama football scrimmage when he was asked about Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley. Some characterized the coach’s response as a “rant,” because the words “Saban rant” do attract online traffic. It didn’t really qualify as a rant, an opinion which I am allowed. After all, I asked the question and therefore get to vote, even in a non-democracy, as to whether I was ranted at or not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy