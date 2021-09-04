CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rangers' Jonah Heim: Not in Saturday's lineup

 6 days ago

Heim will hit the bench Saturday against the Angels. Heim has started two out of four games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. He's gone 0-for-8 at the plate. Jose Trevino will catch Kolby Allard.

