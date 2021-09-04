Facebook’s AI Technology Mislabeled Video of Black Men as ‘Primates’
Facebook is apologizing after its artifical intelligence technology mistook a video of Black men as “primate” content. According to the New York Times, the gaffe was brought to light earlier this week after a former Facebook designer was sent a screenshot of the mislabeled video. The post in question, which was published by the Daily Mail in June 2020, showed footage of a group of Black men interacting with police officers. Those who watched the video were presented with an automated prompt that asked, “keep seeing videos about Primates?” along with the “yes” and “dismiss” options.www.complex.com
