Facebook’s AI Technology Mislabeled Video of Black Men as ‘Primates’

Campaign group Global Witness has accused social media platform Facebook of breaking equality law in the way it shares job adverts after sharing the results of an experiment. The group said Facebook failed to prevent discriminatory targeting of adverts and claimed that its algorithm is biased in choosing who would see them.The experience involved Global Witness creating four job adverts linked to real vacancies on Indeed’s job site for nursery nurses, pilots, mechanics and psychologists. The only specification given by the group was that the ads should only by seen by adults in the UK.“That meant that it was entirely...