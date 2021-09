The Texas Longhorns opened up their season with a 38-18 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday in the first game of the Steve Sarkisian era. Saturday began a new era for the Texas Longhorns. This was the first season without Sam Ehlinger starting under center and it was the debut game for new head coach Steve Sarkisian. For the opening game of the season, the Longhorns certainly lived up to the hype.