Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Oklahoma, north central Cleveland and east central Canadian Counties through 445 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northwestern Oklahoma City, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Yukon, Bethany, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Jones, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Arcadia, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park and Lake Aluma. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 120 and 144. Interstate 40 between mile markers 135 and 159. Interstate 44 between mile markers 113 and 145. Interstate 240 between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH