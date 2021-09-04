My father left me and my brother 28 acres of land when he died to be divided equally between me and my brother

My brother was executor of my father's will and we never divided the land we just considered it both of ours and never had any problems about it. Well my brother died unexpectedly 5 years after my father and he did not have a will saying who would get his estate...including the land. Should all of the land go to me, my father's only living heir? That's how it's said in my father's will that me and my brother are his only heirs. My brother was married and he has 1 daughter but like I said he didn't have a will. I really need to know if all of the land should be mine.