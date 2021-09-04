CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Is a final accounting required to close an estate in Philadelphia Probate?

By Asked in Philadelphia, PA
avvo.com
 6 days ago

I see conflicting information online regarding this issue and I'm hoping for some clarity. I'm the admin for my father's estate; everything is done, the inheritance tax return was accepted by the state; and we just sold his house. Everything will be distributed equally between my sister and I who have a very close relationship (nobody will be contesting anything). In this situation, is it necessary to file a final accounting?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Probate#Decree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearchitectureartdesigns.com

Sealing the Deal: A Buyer’s Step-by-Step Guide to Real Estate Closings

You’ve jumped through flaming housing market hoops and landed on the other side with an agreement from the seller. You might be wondering, now what? If so, then it’s time to learn how real estate closings work. Before you can pop champagne in your new kitchen, there are a few steps you need to take.
Real Estateirei.com

FCP Realty Fund V holds final close

FCP, a Maryland-based privately held real estate investment company, has closed its $1.188 billion FCP Realty Fund V, along with seven investments through the vehicle located in Texas, Georgia and New York. Fund V was oversubscribed within four months from first close to final close. The vehicle is targeting multifamily...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

CCG PACE Funding Closes $15 Million in C-PACE Financing in Philadelphia

The Navy Yard Building 57 (“Building 57”), home to Rhoads Industries, located at 1900 Kitty Hawk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19112, utilized $15 Million of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) capital to finance the high efficiency interior and exterior improvements incorporated into the renovation of approximately 270,000 square feet of the building. Building 57 is a historic, heavy industrial manufacturing and testing facility located in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Originally built in 1919 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Building 57 has been instrumental in the constructing, rehabilitating and modernizing of U.S. Navy Vessels. When Rhoads Industries Inc. (“Rhoads”) acquired Building 57 in 2014, it required substantial rehabilitation to become a state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facility. The energy efficiency renovations of A & B Bays of Building 57 is being financed with private capital from CCG PACE Funding, enabled by the City of Philadelphia’s C-PACE program. The program is part of the City’s plan to significantly reduce the energy usage of its buildings by making it easier for property owners to pay for energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy projects. Proceeds from the C-PACE loan funded the installation of energy efficiency measures, including high efficiency HVAC, interior LED lighting and controllers, building envelope (roof and wall) systems, and eligible design and soft costs. The energy efficiency and natural gas conservation improvements to Building 57 will help the property save approximately 19,870 metric tons of CO2-e emissions over the life of the project, a 36% reduction in emissions above Philadelphia’s energy code. “Funding through the C-PACE program has given us the opportunity to outfit our facility in anticipation of our customers’ needs,” says Mike Rhoads, Vice President and fourth generation owner of Rhoads Industries. “This construction provides the capacity of an additional 140,000 square feet of heavy manufacturing space, while at the same time mitigating the drain on the City’s and Navy Yard’s energy infrastructure.” Kenyatta Johnson, the Councilmember who represents the Navy Yard, is “excited about C-PACE as a tool for financing energy efficiency investments and supporting the general growth we are seeing in the Navy Yard. This development is creating family-sustaining jobs which are essential to a sustainable future.” Philadelphia City Councilmember Derek S. Green (At Large) noted that “this project is a great example of the role we anticipated C-PACE would play in bringing private sector investment to our city to help businesses save money, fight climate change, improve public health and create additional jobs. Rhoads Industries has invested $15MM in energy efficiency and as a result will be using a third less energy than the City’s energy code requires, and the code is relatively rigorous.” “As the largest project to date in Pennsylvania, the Rhoads project illustrates how C-PACE can attract private capital and drive economic development in Philadelphia," said Matt Stern, Senior Director of Commercial Programs at the Philadelphia Energy Authority, which administers the Philadelphia C-PACE program. "This project creates jobs, cuts energy costs, and fights climate change. Rhoads Industries' leadership on energy efficiency serves as an important model for other industrial facilities." “Rhoads Industries, the Philadelphia City Council, the Philadelphia Energy Authority, and the many stakeholders participating in the C-PACE financing of Building 57 should be recognized as being among the early innovators in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania to utilize the long-term, low-cost fixed rate financing that C-PACE provides. Following the Building 57 example, countless other commercial properties located throughout the region are eligible to utilize C-PACE to fund energy efficient improvements that would help to ensure their long-term financial viability while reducing their carbon footprint and creating new jobs. These win-win outcomes are exactly what the C-PACE Program was designed for” observed Paul Hoffman, Managing Director of CCG PACE Funding. About CCG PACE Funding CCG PACE Funding, LLC provides long-term, flexible financing to owners of large-scale commercial properties located throughout the United States that intend to utilize C-PACE financing for energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, seismic and wind improvements as part of their capital stacks. The firm’s C-PACE financings are individually customized to meet the needs of each stakeholder. CCG PACE Funding is affiliated with CityScape Capital Group, LLC, an entity that has over 25 years of experience funding more than $1.6 Billion of debt and equity into highly structured transactions located throughout the country involving historic, new markets, energy and low-income housing tax credits.
Personal FinancePosted by
The US Sun

Fourth stimulus check update 2021 – IRS phone number issued for delayed payments as petition calls for cash for seniors

THE IRS has issued a phone number for Americans who are still missing a stimulus check. It comes as a petition pushes for $1,400 stimulus checks for senior citizens. “I (and/or my spouse) want Social Security recipients to receive a $1,400.00 emergency stimulus check to cope during this unprecedented inflationary year. Social Security benefits are one of the few types of income in retirement adjusted for inflation," the petition reads.
Orange, CAOCRegister

The myriad steps to close a commercial real estate deal

Today, I focus my labor on the closing process in commercial real estate deals. After all, I’m penning this post before Labor Day weekend, so it proved prescient. Whether you rely on the rent generated or for the utility gained by your business as an investor or an occupant, you execute a similar process to become an owner. Let’s dive in, shall we?
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Real estate tech firm closes $16M Series B, acquires underwriter

Nashville-based real estate tech firm Blueprint Holdings Co. has acquired an underwriter and raised $16 million in a Series B funding round that will fuel the company’s expansion. Blueprint, which offers a technology platform that enables large-scale residential real estate transactions, bought Southwest Land Title Insurance Co. to add underwriting...
Michigan Staterejournals.com

Friedman Real Estate closes 2,565-square-foot office lease in Michigan

Friedman Real Estate recently leased the ±2,565-square-foot office space at the Advance Office Building in Southfield, Michigan. Help at Home of Michigan, LLC is a national provider of care and support solutions. Friedman’s Steve Eisenshtadt advised the landlord while Andrew Bower represented the tenant in the transaction.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mayor of Florida town where building collapse killed 97 tells tenants of building he owns to vacate for safety checks

Tenants of a building in Florida owned by the mayor of the town where a condominium block collapsed in June have been given 45 days to leave for repairs.Charles Burkett, the Surfside mayor, sent the people in his apartment block a letter informing them about the lease termination.The note said he had been awaiting approval from local authorities to carry out the work. Hurricane Irma, which hit in 2017, is thought to be the cause of the damage. "We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents," the letter from Mr Burkett read.Mr Burkett told residents that...
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money from the America Rescue Plan will be going out next week. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out next week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
Income Taxpncguam.com

$7.2 million in tax refunds to be paid this week

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 2,931 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week. Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 7,207,690 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These...
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT LEON NOACK, JR., DECEASED ESTATE NO.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT LEON NOACK, JR., DECEASED ESTATE NO. 21PC-El25 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: Kimberly Lynn Laye. Tammy Pence Boyd. Stephanie Morrison and to whom it may concern: Nancy Goetz Noack Nancy Goetz Noack has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of Robert Leon Noack, Jr. deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 4, 2021. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. 4tc 9/8; 9/15, 9/22, 9/29 Danielle McRae, Judge Pro Hac Vice, PROBATE JUDGE By: Mary Hawk PROBATE CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK 874 N. Main Street Conyers, GA 30012 770.278.7700 919-46786.
Miami Springs, FLmiamisprings.com

Real Estate Report: Average Closed Sale Price $551,481

Morning Miami Springs. Here is your market report. If you are ready to buy or sell, we are ready to earn your business. We’re here for all your real estate needs. Seventeen (17) listings are priced over $500,000. Two (2) properties are listed over $1,000,000. Six (6) active listings have had a price reduction (3 this week). We remain in a strong Sellers’ market with high demand. The market will change! Increased inventory is on the horizon, with increased foreclosures coming later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy