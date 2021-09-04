CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CM Punk Drops Yet Another Daniel Bryan To AEW Tease

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, CM Punk once again teased Daniel Bryan coming to AEW when talking about a potential tag team partner:. “I wanna wrestle the Young Bucks. I’ve gotta find the right tag partner for that. I mean, if we’re fantasy booking, it’s…when does this come out? Saturday? Okay…I don’t think it’s necessarily giving away spoilers, it’s just me putting my booker hat on. Of all the possibilities, I would do CM Punk and The American Dragon vs. The Young Bucks. It’s so obvious that’s what you do.”

