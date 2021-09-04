CM Punk Drops Yet Another Daniel Bryan To AEW Tease

Where do the WCW and TNA comparisons end with AEW? Just when the steam starts to really pump on full, everyone has something to say about the company. Many feel that AEW is just WCW 2.0 or that it’s second rate to the early 2000’s version of TNA. Certainly, opinions will be opinions, but CM Punk just made it clear that AEW has a voice and a mind that is unique to itself and that the stars in the company are in no way anyone other than their authentic selves. WWE Smackdown Star Returns After Medical Emergency.