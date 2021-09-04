CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Vehicle Accident

crimewatchpa.com
 8 days ago

Please avoid the area of S Main St at South St due to a vehicle accident investigation. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.

franklin.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimewatch Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Palmyra, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Bench Warrants - Theft (M2) and Possession of Controlled Substance (M)

On September 8, 2021, at approximately 2105 hours, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop on a black in color, Nissan Sentra in the 200 block of East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Brian L. Kissinger, who possessed 2 active bench warrants out of the...
Fort Morgan, COFort Morgan Times

Two-vehicle traffic accident at Platte and Barlow in Fort Morgan

The Fort Morgan Police Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident at approximately 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at East Platte Avenue (U.S. Highway 34) and Barlow Road . “Upon arrival, officers found that three parties were injured in the accident and one had to be extricated from a vehicle,”...
Pierz, MNlptv.org

Two-Vehicle Accident Involving a Tractor Reported Near Pierz

Two people were injured during a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor in Granite Township, four miles east of Pierz. At 9:20 PM, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call of an accident near the intersection of 153rd Street and 305th Avenue. According to the release, 31-year old Jordon Przybilla...
Lower Saucon Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

1 count Possess Access Device Knowing counterfeit

Lower Saucon Police currently hold an active arrest for Geoffrey Allen Painter. If anyone knows his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Lower Saucon Police Department at 610-759-2200 or submit a tip through our Crimewatch Tipline. (1 count) Access Device Fraud (F-3) 1 count Theft by Unlawful Taking (M1),...
Kearny County, KSwesternkansasnews.com

One Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In Kearny County

Kearny County, Ks (westernkansasnews) One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Kearny County. The accident occurred just after 12:00 p.m. on 2460 Road 250, or approximately 7 miles Northeast of Deerfield, Ks. According to a statement from the Kearny County Sheriff’s office, officers were dispatched to County...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

753743A Accident Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle/Property

GREINER, DUSTIN MICHAEL - 753743A Accident Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle/Property and 2 additional charges. On August 19, 2021 Officers with Susquehanna Regional Police responded to 1404 Donegal Springs Rd, East Donegal Township, for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that accident involved 2 vehicles and that the driver of one of the vehicles at fled the scene on foot...
Perkasie, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Reportable Traffic Accidents

9/1/21 1520 hrs. Perkasie Borough Police responded to a two vehicle traffic accident at Main & Spruce Sts. No injuries were reported at the scene, one vehicle was towed. 9/5/21 1317 hrs. Perkasie Borough Police responded to a two vehicle traffic accident at 5th St. & Callowhill St. No injuries were reported at the scene, one vehicle was towed.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

ROAD CLOSURE - BRITTANY DRIVE UNTIL 3PM TODAY

Brittany Drive will be closed between Cornwall Drive and Dolly Lane today, September 10th, until 3pm to facilitate a water main installation. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
Oxford, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(18)3701(A)(1)(II) Robbery and four additional charges

On September 6, 2021 at 10:27PM, OPD was dispatched to the 100 block Coach Street, Oxford Borough for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the female adult victim reports Darrell Thomas, fled on foot after he entered the home, grabbed her by the neck; breaking her necklace, pulled a black semi-automatic... All...
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Updated Traffic accident information

The previously posted information regarding the traffic accident involving a car carrier has been updated. The location of the accident was on the 611 bypass south at the Lower State Road overpass. The car carrier has been removed and all traffic is flowing normally. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

SCAM ALERT!!!!!

Citizens are getting emails from Pay Pal claiming they have a fraudulent charge on their accounts and asked to call the number at the bottom of the email. Once you call they will have you get on your computer to correct the issue; however, they take over your computer. DO NOT CALL THE NUMBER, if you feel you need to check on your account research Pay Pal and verify the number.
Elmo, TXTerrell Tribune

Nine transported to hospital following three-vehicle accident

Traffic along Interstate 20 just west of Farm-to-Market 429 was brought to a halt Aug. 28 following a three-vehicle accident that ultimately resulted in multiple people being airlifted from the scene. According to information provided by the College Mound Fire Department, “Elmo firefighters were…
Ridgeland, MScenlanow.com

10 soldiers injured in multi-vehicle accident in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ten members of the Mississippi National Guard were injured after a multi-vehicle accident on I-55 S. in Ridgeland. According to Ridgeland police, the crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. on I-55 S. at the I-220 split. Police said the convoy was cut off by a civilian, causing the lead in the convoy to slam on the brakes. This resulted in a crash involving six military vehicles.
Columbia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Title 18 Section 3922 Theft by Deception-False Impression

Jonathan C. Bayman, 38, of Columbia, PA was charged with Theft by Deception-False Impression when the defendant intentionally held $150.00 deposit from the victim to hold a washer and dryer and failed to complete the exchange or return the deposit. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific...
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

One dead after initially surviving vehicle accident in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has passed away on September 10 after a motor vehicle collision that originally happened on August 27. Officials originally responded to a two car collision that occurred at Truman Rd. and Tropping Ave. The victim was travelling West on Truman in a White Scion....
Delaware StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Accident In Delaware Leaves Philadelphia Man Dead, Police Say

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating an accident that involved three vehicles and claimed the life of a Philadelphia man on Monday, officials said. The deadly crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. northbound on Interstate 95 in the left lane just north of the Christiana Road overpass. The accident left one man dead after the car, a 2017 Toyota Camry, went out of control and was struck by two different vehicles. The passenger of the Camry, a 27-year-old from Philadelphia, was transported to a nearby hospital and was eventually pronounced dead, according to a release. Police have yet to...
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

19-year-old steals law enforcement vehicle causing multiple accidents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two multiple vehicle accidents occurred Thursday afternoon, one involving a stolen De Beque Marshal’s vehicle. According to the Mesa County Sherriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 9, around 2 p.m., a De Beque Marshal’s Office Code Enforcement Vehicle was reported stolen during a traffic stop. The initial traffic stop occurred near Mile Marker 68 while traveling westbound on I-70.
Illinois StateRochelle News-Leader

State police: Rochelle man involved in fatal 5-vehicle accident

ROCHELLE — A Rochelle man was involved in a five-vehicle accident that resulted in a fatality late Monday evening on Interstate 88 near Roosevelt Road in Cook County, an Illinois State Police press release said. At approximately 10:54 p.m. a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Darius M. Lemon, 29, of...
Denver, COcrimewatchpa.com

Strangulation (F)

Angela Nicole Lesher, of Denver, was arrested by NLCRPD for felony Strangulation and Misdemeanor Simple Assault. On September 7th at 10:34 pm, NLCRPD responded to a domestic dispute and found Angela grabbed the victim by the throat and brought her to the ground, then bit her on the shoulder,... All...

Comments / 0

Community Policy