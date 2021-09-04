CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland National Air Show, Thunderbirds thrill large crowd (Day 1 photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After missing 2020 due to COVID-19, the Cleveland National Air Show returned to the lakefront in downtown Cleveland on Saturday. Thousands of spectators were gathered as the beloved planes took to the skies with daring acrobatic maneuvers and the roar of the engines. Families filled the infield grass with picnic blankets and lawn chairs as they watched the amazing acts fly overhead.

