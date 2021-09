Remember the Biblical plagues — water turning to blood, infestations of frogs, lice, flies, plus livestock pestilence, hail, locusts, and darkness? Sure you do. There are others just as unforgettable, including the curse on firstborn children. As a species, human beings have been whining about disasters for thousands of years. Some of the loudest and most persistent complaints have come from farmers who have faced and still face droughts, floods, pests and market fluctuations. Recently, a local wine industry publication observed that, “wildfires, economic uncertainty, politics and a worldwide pandemic have all conspired to shake our core.”