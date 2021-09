BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Friday, September 10 marks the official peak of hurricane season, the chance for tropical development is increasing in the southern Gulf. As of the 7pm Friday update from the National Hurricane Center, the odds of development have increased to a medium (60%) chance over the next 48 hours and a high (80%) chance over the next five days. A tropical wave moving across parts of Central America Friday evening is producing a large, disorganized area of showers and storms. Forecasters note that conditions are expected to be favorable for development as the system tracks into the Bay of Campeche.