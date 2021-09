Ball State (1-0) at No. 11 Penn State (1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (FS1). Line: Penn State by 22 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. Penn State has won five in a row dating to last season and looks to improve to 28-3 all-time against Mid-American Conference teams. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are the reigning MAC champions and have won eight straight. They’ll try for their third win over a top-25 opponent in as many seasons.