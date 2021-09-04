RCSD Superintendent: District working with partner agencies trying to arrange busing for in-person learning for all city students grades K-12
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small provided an update on Saturday afternoon from the district's transportation center. She said the district is working with several community partners to try to arrange busing for all city students grades K-12 to receive in-person learning. This might include Regional Transit Service expanding its role in busing students.www.whec.com
Comments / 0