CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt vs. UMass: Open Gamethread

By Mike Wilson
cardiachill.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt and UMass are set to square off at Heinz Field on Saturday in a game that will open both teams’ seasons and pit Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple against the team he coached from 1998 to 2003 and from 2014 to 2018 prior to his arrival in Pittsburgh. The...

www.cardiachill.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Whipple
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#American Football#Umass#Panthers#Minutemen#The Acc Network#Cardiac Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got hit with the ultimate disrespect this week

Former LSU Football quarterback Joe Burrow was hit with the ultimate disrespect this week. Burrow, the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, was ranked far too low in NFL.com’s quarterback rankings. According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, Burrow is the 26th best quarterback in the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Tennessee StateCollege Football News

Tennessee vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee vs Pitt prediction and game preview. The Pitt pass rush is still the Pitt pass rush. The Panthers weren’t ever going to have an issue with UMass – the Minutemen can’t score, and almost didn’t in the 51-7 Pitt win – but they did need to prove they could crank up the playmaking in the backfield after losing a slew of the key guys from 2020.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Football Prediction and Preview

ECU (0-1, 0-0 American) got off to an early 6-0 start against Appalachian State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the Pirates only scored 13 points the rest of the way as Appalachian State won 33-19. Saturday will be the 20th all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and the Pirates, with South Carolina holding a 14-5 edge. The Gamecocks also won the most recent meeting, beating the Pirates 20-15 in 2016.
Tennessee Statecardiachill.com

(Don’t) Bet the Farm: Cardiac Hill’s picks for Pitt vs. Tennessee

Pitt will head down to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday to take on Tennessee in the Johnny Majors Classic. The game will be the first meeting between the Panthers and the Volunteers since 1983, and it will mark just the third time that the two teams have met on the gridiron. Pitt prevailed in both of the previous matchups and is expected to win again as a three-point favorite over Tennessee. However, the game is expected to be another close one between Pat Narduzzi and Josh Heupel, who dueled to a 35-34 outcome in Pitt’s favor when Heupel coached UCF back in 2019.
NFLchatsports.com

Narduzzi: Plenty of "good problems" on Pitt's opening depth chart

After a hot August training camp with several position battles up for grabs, Pitt opened its first week of regular season practice Monday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. But several of those position battles were not resolved on the Panthers' first official depth chart released. Four starting positions featured multiple players with their names bolded, designating "or" between each name to indicate there were still decisions to be made before the Panthers' season opener against Massachusetts, Saturday, 4 p.m. at Heinz Field.
College SportsPitt News

Pitt dominates UMass 51-7, led by strong defensive front seven

Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi assured the media earlier this week that Saturday’s offensive playcalling would not be “vanilla,” but more in the vein of “butter pecan.” While reporters weren’t necessarily sure what Narduzzi meant by this on Monday, it became much clearer what he meant on Saturday — explosive.
College Sports247Sports

UMass Game Week: Pitt Panthers football two-deep roster

Pitt has released its two-deep rosters for the season-opener against UMass this Saturday at Heinz Field. This will be the first that time the two teams have ever played each other in a football game. PITT TWO-DEEP ROSTER: OFFENSE. Starter in BOLD. QUARTERBACK. Kenny Pickett/Senior (5th year), Nick Patti/Junior. RUNNING...
College Sportscardiachill.com

(Don’t) Bet the Farm: Cardiac Hill's picks for Pitt vs. UMass

Pitt football is set to return to Heinz Field on Saturday afternoon, when UMass comes to town. The matchup pits the Panthers and their stout defense against a Minutemen team that fielded the worst offense in the nation in 2020, averaging 3.0 points per game. The UMass defense did little to offset the offense’s issues, as it gave up 40.3 points per game. And as a result, the team went 0-4 on the season, with lopsided losses to Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Liberty and Marshall.
Footballentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kool & The Gang Play Rivers; Pitt Football Opener vs. UMass; Reggae at Riverview (Sat., 9/4/21)

1) You can definitely “Get Down On It” with Kool & the Gang in concert. With hits like “Celebration,” “Misled,” and “Fresh,” Kool & The Gang are one of the premier funk bands of the 1970’s and ’80s. “Celebration” was added to the Library of Congress National Recording registry in 2020. The group was started in the 1960s by Robert “Kool” Bell and his brother Ronald. The Gang’s first chart success came with 1973’s Wild and Peaceful album that spun off the hits “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging.” Kool & the Gang continued to chart in the ensuing decades, and they’ll be at Rivers Casino in the event center. The group has a new album out this year, Perfect Union. Unfortunately, Kool & The Gang has lost two of its original members in the past two years—Ronald Bell and Dennis “D.T.” Thomas, but the show must go on and it will, at Rivers. 7 p.m. Sold out. 777 Casino Dr., North Shore. (R.H.)
Pittsburgh, PAThe Herald

Pitt releases 1st depth chart, set for UMass

PITTSBURGH – The college football season is officially underway at Pitt’s facilities on the South Side of Pittsburgh. Coach Pat Narduzzi held his first press conference of the 2021 season on Monday afternoon and Pitt released its initial depth chart. The Panthers’ first depth chart of the season offered few...
Gainesville, FLGator Country

Florida Gators soccer host No. 2 ranked North Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida soccer continues its pattern of Thursday matches versus top-20 matches as the Gators play host to No. 2 North Carolina. North Carolina is Florida’s fourth ranked opponent for 2021. Just Florida and Ohio State have faced four top-25 opponents so far this season. The first four...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt/UMass GameDay Pre-Game Notebook: September 4

It’s the opening game of the 2021 Pitt Panther football season. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now all day as we provide you with coverage before, during and after the game. The GameDay Notebook will provide you with all the pregame news and notes that you need to know. Plus, any recruits that will be in attendance at Heinz Field.
Soccerpittsburghsoccernow.com

Preview: Pitt vs NJIT, 1 p.m.

Pitt (3-0-0) vs NJIT (0-3-0) Look for lineups and highlights/updates to be posted here. Pitt’s Amanda West named ACC Offensive Player of the Week. The Highlanders have been shutout in all three games played with losses to Seton Hall (0-2) and Monmouth (0-2) and at St. John’s (0-3). Picked eighth...
MLBngscsports.com

Pitt Panthers Game Day Preview: UMass Minutemen

The University of Pittsburgh has a rich tradition of football that dates back to the early 1900’s. The Panthers are nine-time National Champions and many of the greatest players in the history of football call Pitt their alma mater. Pitt has 25 members in the College Football Hall of Fame and nine have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. NGSC Sports brings you the best Pitt Game Day Guide you will find anywhere! This is where true Panther fans come to find out about Pitt and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation) brings you inside the huddle for both teams, providing all fans with a weekly game story, Pitt’s game plan for victory, score prediction, crucial game day information, and a detailed breakdown of each team. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff! The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform!
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Gamethread: Mizzou vs Central Michigan

Central Michigan, Missouri Tigers football, Central Michigan Chippewas football, Jim McElwain, Central Michigan University, Columbia, ESPN, Dave Matter. CMU coach Jim McElwain will not be in Columbia for today’s game after having appendectomy on Wednesday https://t.co/xdmw87yoaG. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 4, 2021. #Mizzou had released its injury report for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy