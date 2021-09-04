All The Winners Of The Voice From Every Season

We did it, Joe. We made it to the end of the longest All Stars season to date, and by the grace of Ru, crowned a very deserving winner in the process. “Wow,” I said to myself as I finished the finale last night at 3 a.m., as climate change unraveled my psyche and floodwaters ravaged my apartment complex. “What a great day.” I often take issue with Ru’s unilateral decisions, especially those in conflict with the season’s narrative and/or the show’s best interests, but it’s times like this that make me feel grateful to live under a RuPauligarchy. Our newly appointed Hall of Famer had only one win going into tonight’s finale, making her a statistically unlikely bid for the crown, but her effect on the season and the fanbase as a whole has been immeasurable. In a way, this season has been all about self-actualization and the rocky paths that lead us there, and there’s no better avatar for that journey than our current reigning All Star, Kylie Sonique Love.