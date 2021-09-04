I Hate Aggie Football

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football is anxious to kick off the season at a full capacity Kyle Field this Saturday against Kent State. The Maroon and White are coming off a 9-1 campaign and an Orange Bowl victory, but they’re hungry for more. The Aggies said they’ve got a chip on their shoulder and are ready to make that next step to make the college football playoff. But to get there, they first need to focus on Kent State in Week One, and that makes this week’s game a big one to set the tone for the season.