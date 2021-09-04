Four-Year-Old Continues To Fight For Survival After Being Shot In Head Twice

CHICAGO (CBS) — A four-year-old boy is still fighting for survival after he was shot on Friday night in Woodlawn.

Police are still searching for the shooter, who fired bullets into an apartment window in the 6500 block of South Ellis, hitting the boy in the head twice.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, the wounded child was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital. In the hours that followed, there was a frantic search on the street for any clues pointing to the culprits.

“A whole lot of shots, bullet casings left, a couple of cars shot up in the last month and a half right in front of here,” Ericka Moore told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra on Saturday.

She has lived on South Ellis Avenue-not far from Friday’s shooting–for less than two years. She recalls just two months ago, a teenager and another four-year-old were shot inside a home on the same block.

“We want to stay,” Moore said. “We see there’s a lot (of) upcoming in the neighborhood, a lot of building. There’s a lot of violence. too.”

The violence takes a toll on the mental health of neighbors here, Moore said.

“We know trauma happens, especially with gun violence. As a grandmother, it’s concerning because I do have grandsons and I do have a son. It’s challenging to feel safe.

On Saturday evening, the boy remained in critical condition.

Police said they have no suspects in custody.