No Bond For Jawaun Westbrooks, Charged With Murder In Stabbing Of Chase Bank Worker

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jawaun Westbrooks, a 35-year-old homeless man from Chicago, was ordered held without bond on Saturday in the fatal stabbing of Chase Bank employee Jessica Vilaythong.

Vilaythong, 24, an employee at the Chase branch in River North, died Friday after she was stabbed in the neck Wednesday morning in the lobby.

The attack happened at the bank branch in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street in the River North neighborhood shortly after 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, authorities said a person of interest was being questioned in connection with the attack after being apprehended at State and Madison streets downtown.

On Friday, police said Westbrooks was charged with first degree murder.

In 2014 he was charged with aggravated battery after he attacked two women with a hammer, hitting them in the face and demanding their purses. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity, police said.

“We are devastated by the passing of our colleague Jessica Vilaythong and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.” Chase said in a statement. “Jessica was a wonderful person and valued employee. She was extremely outgoing, passionate, hardworking, and quick to help clients. We will miss her greatly.”

Westbrooks will next appear in court on Sept. 8.