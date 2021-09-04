Il Buco – first-look review

Near the town of Cerchiara, in a valley nestled within the Pollino massif of mountains on the border between the Calabria and Basilicata regions of lushest Italy, there is a hole. It’s not the biggest hole, but at the time of its exploration, it was the second-deepest. In the summer of 1961, a team of speleologists in from Turin plumbed the depths of what would be known as the Bifurto Abyss, and did so largely without incident. Though they wedged themselves into spaces tightly confined enough to give claustrophobes sympathy panic attacks, there was no cave-in, no valiant rescue effort. The experts gently worked their way down until they hit bottom, and then they came back up, having shed some light on one of the unknown marvels of the natural world.