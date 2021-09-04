CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Il Buco – first-look review

By @daveyjenkins
lwlies.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis unique journey to the centre of the earth is a stunning highlight of the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It has been 11 long years since the Italian filmmaker Michelangelo Frammartino graced us with his wonderful, goat-filled doc-fiction hybrid, Le Quattro Volte. There were, indeed, so many goats on screen that it was often affectionately referred to as “The Goat Movie”, as in, “You must see the… etc”. Il Buco (The Hole) is his long awaited follow-up, and those looking to continue the little name game that started so many years ago could refer to it as “The Spelunking Movie”. Or, if you wanted to make things even easier on yourself, you could just go ahead and call it a masterpiece.

lwlies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Jacques Tati
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Shots#Italian#Le Quattro Volte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesScreendaily

Venice Competition title ‘Il Buco’ scores UK, France deals (exclusive)

Italian director Michelangelo Frammartino’s cave journey drama Il Buco has been racking up sales for the Paris and Berlin-based Coproduction Office ahead of its world premiere in Venice Competition this week. Sales include to France (Les Films du Losange), UK (New Wave), Denmark (Ost for Paradis), ex-Yugoslavia (Demiurg), Turkey (Filmarti),...
MoviesJournal Tribune

Review: CANDYMAN is a terrifying, fascinating look at cultural trauma

Nia DaCosta’s CANDYMAN opened this past weekend after several pandemic-related delays to just over $22 million dollars which is great news for the fluctuating market of film releases. The horror film’s stellar opening also positioned DaCosta as the first black female director to have a #1 film at the U.S. box office.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

‘Il Buco’ Review: Slow, Gorgeous, Frustrating Exploration Docufiction

If we believe the adage that the wish to climb a mountain comes about just because it’s there, perhaps it follows, not to be too glib about it, that a cave explorer mapping a hole in the ground does so because it’s not. Notions of absence — not just of solid ground, but of light and of life — as well as oppositions of up and down, ephemeral and eternal, high and low, infuse Michelangelo Frammartino’s “Il Buco” (“The Hole”), a docufiction that tenderly, wordlessly and rather too obliquely recreates a 1961 speleological expedition to measure the depth of an unexplored crevasse in Italy’s Calabria region.
Movieslwlies.com

The Great Yokai War: Guardians – first-look review

It’s legends only as Takashi Miike returns to the scene of his family-friendly fantasy extravaganza from 2005. Sixteen years and over 30 feature credits ago, Takashi Miike directed The Great Yokai War, one of the prolific Japanese filmmaker’s earliest forays into family-oriented fantasy. The film’s narrative incorporated various creatures from Japanese mythology, known as yōkai, whereby a modern boy is chosen to team up with them to destroy evil forces.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Michelangelo Frammartino’s ‘Il Buco’ Is a Mournful Meditation on Earth’s Vanishing Mysteries [Venice Review]

Near the town of Cerchiara, in a valley nestled within the Pollino massif of mountains on the border between the Calabria and Basilicata regions of lushest Italy, there is a hole. It’s not the biggest hole, but at the time of its exploration, it was the second-deepest. In the summer of 1961, a team of speleologists in from Turin plumbed the depths of what would be known as the Bifurto Abyss, and did so largely without incident. Though they wedged themselves into spaces tightly confined enough to give claustrophobes sympathy panic attacks, there was no cave-in, no valiant rescue effort. The experts gently worked their way down until they hit bottom, and then they came back up, having shed some light on one of the unknown marvels of the natural world.
MoviesDecider

‘Dune’ First Reviews Are In: “Out-Of-This-World”

Timothée Chalamet fans, sci-fi heads, Frank Herbert enthusiasts, and those who fall into all three categories have waited long enough: the first reactions for Dune are finally in. We’re pleased to report that early reviewers are not only praising the film, they’re calling it legendary. Time to peel through your spice rack for any leftover melange and saddle up for a journey to Arrakis, because Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation is one you’re not going to want to miss.
Movieslwlies.com

Official Competition – first-look review

Big laughs and searing insights into the artistic process power this highly enjoyable film world satire. With a world-beating lead turn in Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers already under her belt this year, Penélope Cruz delivers another casually astounding performance in Argentinean duo Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s conceptual comedy lark, Official Competition.
Movieslwlies.com

True Things – first-look review

Harry Wootliff’s follow up to 2018’s Only You focuses on a relationship so toxic it’s almost radioactive. Adapted from the 2010 debut novel ‘True Things About Me’ by Deborah Kay Davies, Harry Wootliff’s doomed-pairing drama is brought compellingly to life by its two messy, complex leads. But while formally intriguing and intuitively shot by Ashley Connor, the film’s depiction of a Millennial in crisis doesn’t seem to offer anything new to chew on.
Moviescineuropa.org

Michelangelo Frammartino • Director of Il buco

Michelangelo Frammartino’s Il buco [ + ] is competing in the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The director spoke to us about how he accompanied a group of twelve speleologists at a depth of four hundred metres, camera in tow, into the Abisso del Bifurto (the Bifurto Abyss) - a cave located in the highlands of Pollino, Calabria - in order to recreate the first exploration of the cave in 1961.
EntertainmentMUBI

Venice Dispatch: Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” Villeneuve’s “Dune,” and Frammartino’s “Il buco”

There’s something uniquely thrilling about watching an old master spin their formulas and leitmotivs to create something that feels novel, enrapturing, and heart-shaking. Such was the case with Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, one of the strongest entries in a remarkably solid official competition lineup (yes, it’s only day three here on the Lido, but the quality of the works unveiled thus far is already a notch superior to what we’d been shown last year—and here’s hoping the lucky streak will keep on giving in the coming days). Written and directed by Schrader, his follow-up to his last Venice entry—the 2018 First Reformed—The Card Counter is an assaultive, unflinching piece of filmmaking in which a man’s path to atonement doubles as a reminder of a horrific stain in America’s history, and a vitriolic takedown of the military culture that enabled it.
Movieslwlies.com

The Power of the Dog – first-look review

Jane Campion doesn’t so much dissect masculinity as explode it in her dirt-smudged adaptation of Thomas Savage’s western. It is a sign of the times that although macho ideals still permeate society – through men’s right activists, violent incels and bulldog politicians – there is a dearth of lead actors interested in embodying the wounded machismo that epitomised the likes of Marlon Brando, James Dean, John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.
Movieslwlies.com

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon – first-look review

Ana Lily Amirpour returns with a blissed-out, techno-powered riff on the time-honoured superhero movie. No one can criticise the vibes of Ana Lily Amirpour’s New Orleans-set horror comedy, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. The vibes are immaculate. Scuzzed-up neon colours, Techno deep cuts and a carousel of chancers married to a propulsive editing technique make this the coolest extended music video concept to play at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Beware, though, to those searching for something deeper, for scratch at the surface and the whole edifice comes away under your fingernails.
Moviesthenerdstash.com

Reviews and First Reactions to ‘Dune’ Appear Online

Reviews and first reactions to Dune are starting to appear online. Although Dune will not be released until October 22, a select crowd at the Venice Film Festival was recently able to see what director Denis Villeneuve has created. So far, this crowd of film critics, journalists, and more have had mixed reactions to Dune.
Movieslwlies.com

L’Événement – first-look review

Audrey Divan’s lacerating and necessary drama follows a young student seeking a clandestine abortion in 1960s France. There is no moral equivalence between a pro-choice and pro-life stance. It’s sanity versus insanity. So says Audrey Divan’s consummately hard-hitting drama L’Événement, which is based on a memoir by the French writer Annie Ernaux. This is not a politically didactic film, nor a lapel-shaking polemic, but a film whose obligation towards fine dramatic authenticity succeeds in convincing that this is the correct way of thinking, and any alternatives are incorrect.
Movieslwlies.com

Lost Illusions – first-look review

Xavier Giannoli’s pristine adaptation of Balzac’s ‘Illusions Perdues’ is a raunchy romp through post-Revolution France. Canonical French author Honoré de Balzac is thought to be one of the more difficult to adapt. His politically thorny and emotionally intricate novels don’t translate easily to the screen. With his immense realisation of ‘Illusions Perdues’, Xavier Giannoli makes that challenge seem straightforward. The French director has not only produced a meaty and provocative adaptation of a Balzac gem, but also one of the funniest and most romantic films of the year.
Movieslwlies.com

Last Night in Soho – first-look review

Edgar Wright’s lively London-set giallo, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie, fails to deliver on its fascinating premise. Giallo comes to swinging London in Edgar Wright’s latest genre-fried runaround, a sparky entertainment whose tricksy, hop-scotching screenplay sadly fizzles out by its final act. You could easily spend the entire word count of a review listing all of the cultural references that have fed into the creation of Last Night in Soho, but let’s just stick to two for now: the first is Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street, for the simple fact that this is about a young woman who begins to experience a worryingly tactile version of her dream life; and the other is Roman Polanski’s Repulsion, a classic London movie concerned with the creeping terror of unchecked male lechery.
Movieslwlies.com

Sundown – first-look review

Mexican cine-sadist Michel Franco returns with another cravenly bleak drama about life as a pageant of eternal suffering. “Who hurt Michel Franco?” is a question prompted by the Mexican director’s sadistic brand of cinema. He treats his characters like ants under a magnifying glass, letting them scurry around for a little before the sun rises and he then mercilessly fries them to death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy