Il Buco – first-look review
This unique journey to the centre of the earth is a stunning highlight of the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It has been 11 long years since the Italian filmmaker Michelangelo Frammartino graced us with his wonderful, goat-filled doc-fiction hybrid, Le Quattro Volte. There were, indeed, so many goats on screen that it was often affectionately referred to as “The Goat Movie”, as in, “You must see the… etc”. Il Buco (The Hole) is his long awaited follow-up, and those looking to continue the little name game that started so many years ago could refer to it as “The Spelunking Movie”. Or, if you wanted to make things even easier on yourself, you could just go ahead and call it a masterpiece.lwlies.com
