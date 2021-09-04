Pac-12 South Preview With Mike Pawlawski on Ultimate Insider Podcast

Cal Hall of Fame QB and Bear Insider editor Jim McGill talk Pac-12 South in our week one season preview. The following is a condensed transcript of the podcast:. Mike: Well, I've been promising you that we're going to do the PAC 12 South preview. Here it is, right before game week. And actually we've got a little cheat sheet going because we got to see UCLA play early. But once again, editor and senior writer Jim McGill is joining me.