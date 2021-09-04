Eddie Maddock: An Inconvenient Disorder
Sedona AZ – Beyond masks, affectionately referenced as facial diapers, generally lurks glaring and unfriendly eyes. Unlike death and taxes will this current pandemic last forever? For over a year now the global population has been in a perplexing state. Is this upsetting situation any different than a fish out of water? Is one compelled to have presumed immunity by indulging in a vaccination, or not? There are, of course, factors to be considered whatever the decision.sedonaeye.com
