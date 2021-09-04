Texas Football: Bob Stoops believes Sarkisian will ‘return glory to Austin’

Bob Stoops (Photo by Andrew Hancock/XFL via Getty Images) There are plenty of takes coming down this weekend regarding new Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian ahead of the regular season opener against the No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and head coach Billy Napier. If Sarkisian can get a win for No. 21 ranked Texas out of the gates against an opponent as challenging as Louisiana this weekend, it will go a long way to get this team headed in the right direction permanently.